First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 5,426 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.13.

Shares of TXN traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,783,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,904,388. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.23 and its 200 day moving average is $120.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,952,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

