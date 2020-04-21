First Hawaiian Bank Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,000. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.97. 842,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,518. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.14. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.18 and a one year high of $109.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

