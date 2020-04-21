First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 18,424 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

NKE traded down $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.20. 6,596,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,523,661. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

