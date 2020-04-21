First Hawaiian Bank Buys 1,221 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,754,179,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after acquiring an additional 772,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,474,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,263,000 after acquiring an additional 663,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.35. 5,962,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,651,314. The firm has a market cap of $261.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total value of $12,231,711.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,602,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,423,646,366.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,070 shares of company stock valued at $86,606,403 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.68.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.