First Hawaiian Bank Buys 6,940 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,615. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $82.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average is $81.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

