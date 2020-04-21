First Hawaiian Bank Buys 8,223 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,651,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded down $4.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.45. 6,363,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,150,545. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

