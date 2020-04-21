First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $21,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.76. 31,572,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,698,316. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.