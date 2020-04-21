First Hawaiian Bank Has $10.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.7% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 1.00% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $10,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,664,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,817,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 741,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,289,000 after purchasing an additional 114,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 101,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 82,447 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,810,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYMI traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,699. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.