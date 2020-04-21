First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.17 Million Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 82.3% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Dollar General from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.77.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $3.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.00. 1,920,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,351. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $116.15 and a 12 month high of $183.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.