First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $71.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ICAP upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Applied Materials stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.33. 9,354,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,809,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

