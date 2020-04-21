First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 87.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,933 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,716,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.47.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 407,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $50,013,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 11,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $1,629,548.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 627,480 shares of company stock worth $80,119,289 over the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY traded down $10.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,348,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $226.83. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.11 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.02.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

