First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

VXUS traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,195,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,717. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average is $51.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

