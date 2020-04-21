First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 20.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.8% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,895,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,809,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 5,100.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded down $69.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,342.22. The stock had a trading volume of 652,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,399. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,397.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,820.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $22.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 57.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,797.15.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

