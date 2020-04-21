First Hawaiian Bank Has $8.01 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 0.5% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $8,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.14. The stock had a trading volume of 716,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,157. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.