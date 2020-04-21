First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.4% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $23,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $5.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $278.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,372. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $384.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.1098 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

