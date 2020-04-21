First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 16,094 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 154.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,487 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $147,267,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $68,087,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,048,000 after acquiring an additional 448,348 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 905,164 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,188,000 after acquiring an additional 431,464 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $140,283,000 after acquiring an additional 430,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at $826,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,093,401.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $552,807.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,311 shares of company stock worth $2,938,395. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.14.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $2.88 on Tuesday, reaching $103.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,474. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.31. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $108.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.84.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

