First Hawaiian Bank Purchases New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,000. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.22% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of VGLT stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.36. 290,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,859. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.21 and a 1 year high of $109.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

