First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,529,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealth CMT grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.88. 373,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,835. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $198.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.7221 per share. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

