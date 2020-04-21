First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,295 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,702. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $188.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.7438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

