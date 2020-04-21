First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.28% of Bank of Hawaii worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director John C. Erickson bought 350 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.79 per share, with a total value of $25,826.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,236.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,058,222.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,178.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $59.80. 407,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,668. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $95.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOH. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

