First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Lubar & Co. Inc

Lubar & Co. Inc trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,552 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 38.5% of Lubar & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lubar & Co. Inc owned about 0.27% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $13,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 58,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter.

FTSM traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.52. 828,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,253. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $56.43 and a one year high of $60.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.93.

