FNB Protocol (FNB) Market Cap Tops $3.66 Million

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. FNB Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $481,322.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FNB Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Allbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.13 or 0.02672829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00221146 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00058565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00050427 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,365,568,413 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol.

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.