Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Stake Boosted by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,336 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the quarter. Forestar Group accounts for about 1.8% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned 0.33% of Forestar Group worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,871,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FOR shares. TheStreet downgraded Forestar Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of FOR traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $12.28. 95,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,313. The firm has a market cap of $604.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

