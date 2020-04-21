Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 316,568 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,568 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises 2.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.95% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $19,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDE traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 825,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,333. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $30.37.

