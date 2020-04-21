Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 3,534 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cummins from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $173.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.60.

In other news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

