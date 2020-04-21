Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires Shares of 117,721 Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,485,000.

Shares of SRVR stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.82. The company had a trading volume of 202,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,214. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $36.93.

