Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,143 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF makes up 0.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.88% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 117,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 263,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 79,745 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.69. The company had a trading volume of 218,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,503. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $35.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

