Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 10,773 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,000,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,180,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,562,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,269 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allstate by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 657,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,915,000 after acquiring an additional 474,294 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Allstate to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.73.

Allstate stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.10.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

