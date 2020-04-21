Foster & Motley Inc. Has $18.92 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,986 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $18,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $58.78. The company had a trading volume of 478,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,458. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $59.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.16.

