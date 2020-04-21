Foster & Motley Inc. Has $27.32 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,299,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,303 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $27,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 100,219,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775,472 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,749,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,725,000 after buying an additional 401,940 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,733,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,153,000 after buying an additional 295,939 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 796,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,744,000 after buying an additional 130,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 609,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,628,000 after purchasing an additional 28,784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,312,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,367. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $29.21.

