Foster & Motley Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,695 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.35% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 376,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 173,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 133,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

PXH stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.58. 1,889,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,346. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $22.79.

