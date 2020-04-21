Foster & Motley Inc. Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.92.

American Tower stock traded down $6.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.00. 1,865,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,150. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.43 and its 200-day moving average is $227.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $112.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

