Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the quarter. Total comprises approximately 0.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Total by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,279,132 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $513,133,000 after buying an additional 3,056,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $470,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Total by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,573,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Total by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,345,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $129,687,000 after buying an additional 1,149,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Total by 991.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,055,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,550,000 after buying an additional 1,867,354 shares in the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director S.A. Total bought 18,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $124,583.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,740,549 shares of company stock worth $14,511,391 and have sold 1,588,601 shares worth $13,642,937.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOT. Morgan Stanley cut Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of Total stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,820,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.82. Total SA has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $57.99.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

