Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,669 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000.

VTEB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,802. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

