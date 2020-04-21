Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 26,340 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 81.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,340 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 291,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 576,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,565,000 after buying an additional 107,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 165,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,982,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,095. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $83.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.