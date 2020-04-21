Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 3,167 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,020,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,127,000 after buying an additional 71,653 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 78,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.07.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $2,528,151.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,106,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.85. 932,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,472. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.26. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.