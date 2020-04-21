Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 131.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,084,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,783 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 4.2% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.16% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $28,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 117,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 24,755 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,019,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,876,905. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

