Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares during the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

NYSE TM traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $120.67. The company had a trading volume of 221,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,038. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.67 and its 200-day moving average is $135.33. Toyota Motor Corp has a 1-year low of $108.01 and a 1-year high of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $69.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

