Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $10,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 668,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,042,000 after purchasing an additional 94,173 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,669,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,041,000 after purchasing an additional 99,197 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $743,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 79,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 30,505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $70.63. 1,215,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,533. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $70.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

