Fusion Price Reaches $0.10 (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Fusion token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001472 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex and Cobinhood. Fusion has a total market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $12.27 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Bibox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

