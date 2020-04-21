GameCredits (GAME) 1-Day Volume Reaches $9,951.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay, Crex24, HitBTC and Coinrail. GameCredits has a total market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $9,951.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00595366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007524 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000265 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitBay, Coinrail, Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Crex24, YoBit, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

