General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,853 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up 1.8% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.78. 2,695,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,234,011. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.22. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $61.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,069,295.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,885.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,444 shares of company stock worth $7,825,613 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

