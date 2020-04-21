Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.11% of G1 Therapeutics worth $10,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $474,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.71 and a current ratio of 13.71. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The firm has a market cap of $484.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GTHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

G1 Therapeutics Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.