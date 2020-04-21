Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.1% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after buying an additional 8,343,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,773,308,000 after purchasing an additional 686,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,838,000 after purchasing an additional 870,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,246,933,000 after purchasing an additional 535,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $222,872.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $183,146.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,020.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,821 shares of company stock worth $5,467,575. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,925,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,371,488. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.92. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

