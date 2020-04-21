Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 12.72%.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.