Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Short Interest Down 9.9% in March

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the March 15th total of 1,608,700 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $241.56 million, a P/E ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 1.16. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.68). Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $106.58 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

