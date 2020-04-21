Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 21.99%.

GNTY stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $273.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.38. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other news, Director Richard W. Baker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $289,100.00. Also, Director Molly Curl purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.60 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $413,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

