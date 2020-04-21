Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 6,712,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1,681.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,620,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,844 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,902,282 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $239,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,453 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,732,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,947 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 625.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120,384 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 966,013 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 752,988 shares during the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

HMY stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.