Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) is Foster & Motley Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 521.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 828,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 695,111 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.92% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $18,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 237,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000.

RODM traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 698,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,637. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $29.74.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

