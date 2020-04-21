Havens Advisors LLC Acquires 27,180 Shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Havens Advisors LLC grew its position in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,180 shares during the period. Wright Medical Group comprises approximately 8.8% of Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Havens Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Wright Medical Group worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,479,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Barry J. Regan sold 15,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $465,354.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $310,610.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wright Medical Group stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $29.16. 2,116,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,427. Wright Medical Group NV has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.04, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average of $28.05.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

